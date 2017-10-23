Melania Trump (Photo: Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are visiting a middle school in West Bloomfield Township on Monday to kick off a national campaign that teaches schoolchildren how to make friends at lunch and end social isolation.

#NoOneEatsAlone is a campaign created by the student-led organization Beyond Differences. It’s active in schools in all 50 states.

Officials with the campaign say social isolation is often the precondition to the bullying, teasing and violence in schools and communities. The idea is to prevent bullying and teasing instead of reacting to it.

Trump will begin #NoOneEatsAlone week at Orchard Lake Middle School on Monday. Trump and DeVos “will observe and participate in lessons about respecting others, kindness and inclusion,” according to the Office of the First Lady.

The 47-year-old first lady announced plans to combat cyberbullying during her husband’s campaign.

“As part of my ongoing commitment to the overall well-being of children, I am looking forward to today’s visit,” Trump said in a statement released Monday. “By our own example, we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit. We need to remember that they are always watching and listening. It is our responsibility to take the lead in teaching children the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership.”

In September, Trump called on world leaders to come together for the good of their children, delivering her first public remarks at the United Nations.

Warning that children are closely watching their example, she told the spouses of world leaders that they “must teach each other the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership.”

The day before her speech, President Donald Trump drew criticism after calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket man” before the United Nations General Assembly. The U.S. president vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

JChambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gCBYgX