A 29-year-old man crossing University Drive in Pontiac was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday and police are looking for the driver responsible.

The crash took place at 11:51 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Melrose and University Drive in the city.

As the victim crossed from the south side of University Drive, a Chevrolet pickup, traveling east on University Drive, struck him, failed to stop and continued east. The pickup was last seen turning north onto Kenilworth, according to a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police describe the truck as tan or silver. It may have a taillight out on the passenger side. The driver's side headlights likely were damaged.

Medics took the victim to McLaren Oakland hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is aiding in the investigation.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the driver or the crash to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. The identifies of Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous, and tipsters receive awards if their information leads to an arrest.

The victim's name was withheld, pending family notifications, police said.

As of Oct. 17, the last time the numbers were updated, some 815 people have died in car crashes on Michigan roadways in 2017. That's 10 fatalities ahead of last year's pace, a year that saw crash deaths jump by 10 percent in Michigan compared to 2016.

