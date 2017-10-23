Kwasiborski (Photo: Madison Heights Police)

A 58-year-old Madison Heights man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities removed more than 60 cats from his home, officials said Monday.

The Madison Heights Police Departments' Animal Control Officer is investigating the case.

Steven Kwasiborski has been charged with felony animal abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison, a $5,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

He was formally charged Saturday and a judge set his bond at $20,000. He was released and is scheduled to appear next in court on Nov. 1 for a pre-trial examination.

Officials said they received calls about a strong odor coming from a home on Hecht Street near John R and 12 Mile roads.

Police obtained a warrant to search the home and found more than 60 cats. Several of the animals were deceased and the other cats are in poor condition and infested with fleas, officials said. They also said cats were using the entire house as a litter box.

Officials said they are working with the Oakland County Animal Shelter to remove the cats and have each one examined by a veterinarian. Some the cats will be put up for adoption, they also said.

In the meantime, the department is asking for help from rescue facilities to house some of the cats,

For information, call the Madison Heights Animal Shelter at (248) 837-2784.

