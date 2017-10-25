Demolition of the former Target store at Northland Mall in Southfield is set to begin Thursday. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Demolition of the Target store at the former Northland Mall in Southfield is set to start Thursday, officials said.

Crews plan to begin knocking down the building at 11 a.m.

The city will hold a brief ceremony before the demolition. Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver, city council President Myron Frasier and city administrator Fred Zorn are expected to attend.

Demolition of the building clears the way for the city to sell the property for redevelopment, officials said. The mall is located at Eight Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway. The former Target store is located on Northwestern Highway near Northland Drive.

The city has hired Bay City-based Dore & Associates to perform the demolition. The process is expected to take about two weeks.

Once the former Target store demolition is complete, Dore & Associates' crews will start knocking down a former Firestone building on the same property of the mall. The old auto repair shop was located on the corner of Northland Drive and Greenfield Road.

On Monday, the city awarded the company a $572,650 contract to knock down both buildings.

Northland Center mall, which started the trend of sprawling suburban shopping centers half a century ago, closed its doors in 2015.

The city of Southfield bought the 125-acre mall property from court-ordered receivership in October 2015 for $2.4 million with plans to remediate, demolish and sell the property to a developer.

“The former Northland Center represents an outstanding opportunity for a vibrant new mixed-use development of residential, retail, office and green space,” Siver said in a statement. “The Northland name is synonymous with Southfield and it’s imperative that we find the finest development possible for this very prominent and centrally located site – whether it be the new Amazon HQ2 or another dynamic use. We are very excited about this project and confident that it will be a great success.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yKCCzP