Oakland County seal (Photo: Oakland County)

Oakland County officials are warning residents to beware of someone posing as a county worker and telling homeowners to evacuate because of the water main break in Farmington Hills.

An imposter posing as a representative of the Oakland County Emergency Operations Center has been calling places affected by the 14 Mile water main break with instructions to evacuate, the Oakland County Homeland Security Division said in a statement.

Officials said there is no official evacuation order.

Anyone who receives a call from an individual claiming to be a county employee and directing them to take any particular action should call the Oakland County Emergency Operations Center at (248) 858-5300 to verify the information.

