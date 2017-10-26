Dezman R. Fayne (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police Department)

Three men from Pontiac are lodged in Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges for their alleged roles in an armed robbery and home invasion Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township, police said.

When the 911 call came in at about 9:40 p.m., dispatchers could hear the victim "screaming for help," according to police. But the call dropped. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Acorn to check. The area is just south of Telegraph and Square Lake.

Once arriving at the home, police re-established contact with the victim, who said three male suspects, at least one armed with a gun, had just broken into the home before fleeing.

Officers searched the area and soon found a Pontiac, dark in color, with three men inside.

Police stopped the Pontiac, detained its occupants and searched the vehicle, finding "several items that linked the occupants to the residence." They also found a handgun.

Hayward J. McAllister (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police Department)

Thursday morning, the three suspects, all 17, were arraigned in the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills.

Two of the three suspects face identical charges and received identical bond amounts. Dezman Fayne and Hayward McAllister are both charged with armed robbery and first-degree home invasion, and bond of $500,000.

Dorian Kellman (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police Department)

Dorian Kellman, who police say drove the getaway car and from whom police say the gun was recovered, faced charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and was given bond of $750,000.

All three suspects are due back in court Nov. 2.

