Buy Photo The regional water authority reminds residents they are still under a mandatory boil water advisory because of the main break along 14 Mile. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The water main that broke Monday in Farmington Hills has been repaired and is expected to go back into service Thursday, regional water authority officials said.

They also extended the boil water alert for the 11 Oakland County communities affected by the water main break.

Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority said the crews installed new sections of pipe Wednesday but a leak was discovered during testing. The leak was fixed and the authority anticipates water pressure to be restored Thursday throughout the affected area of Oakland County, they also said.

As a result, the boil water advisory prompted by the water main break will continue into the weekend as it continues to test the water’s quality, officials said. The authority initially said it expected to lift the advisory by day’s end Friday.

“GLWA apologizes for the continued inconvenience this situation is creating for the residents of the impacted communities,” the authority said in a statement. “We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Based in Detroit, the Great Lakes Water Authority took over operations of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s water system in January 2016. It provides water to wholesale customers across seven Southeast Michigan counties water and sewer service under a 40-year lease with the city of Detroit. The authority pays the city $50 million per year in the lease, which was part of deal that stemmed from Detroit's bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, work crews began replace a 48-inch in diameter water transmission line that ruptured Monday at 14 Mile between Farmington and Drake roads in Farmington Hills. It left residents of 11 communities — about 304,970 Oakland County residents — without drinkable water.

The problem forced dozens of schools to close Tuesday, including the Novi Community Schools District, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, the West Bloomfield School District and Bloomfield Hills Schools, and some schools in the Farmington Public Schools district.

It caused hospitals to delay surgeries for some patients and transfer others to different facilities. It also prompted a run on bottled water at some stores.

Also Wednesday, the authority said it had restored water pressure to most of the 11 communities affected by the water main break. However, the communities are still under a boil water advisory to prevent illness from contaminated water.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iAk4Mi