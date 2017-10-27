MSP banner (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 32-year-old Holly woman has died after a Thursday morning car crash, police said.

Michigan State Police said Friday they are investigating the fatal crash, which happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Grange Hall Road near Great Lakes Drive in Holly Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet SUV was slowing to turn into a driveway on eastbound Grange Hall Road when a 2009 Chevrolet SUV, driven by the victim, failed to stop and rear-ended the vehicle, authorities said in a statement.

The four occupants of the 2017 vehicle were uninjured, police said.

Officials said the 2009 SUV's driver was alert and conscious and taken to a hospital. Medical personnel had the woman transported by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and she died while en route.

Police continue to investigate, but officials said they believe the deceased woman was not wearing her safety belt.

