Buy Photo The regional water authority reminds residents they are still under a mandatory boil water advisory because of the main break along 14 Mile. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Boil water advisories have been lifted Friday for two more Oakland County communities affected by a water main break earlier this week in Farmington Hills.

Officials with Metro Detroit's regional water said the advisories were lifted for Bloomfield Township and Keego Harbor.

"Testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with, and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations," officials said in a statement.

GLWA officials also said they expect to lift the boil water advisories for the remaining Oakland County communities on Sunday, depending on results of water quality testing.

The news comes a day after Great Lakes Water Authority officials said it had restored water pressure to most of the 11 communities affected by the water transmission line break. The authority initially said the boil water alert would be in force through the weekend.

It also comes a day after it lifted the boil water advisory in four subdivisions in Oakland Township and Rochester Hills.

Based in Detroit, the Great Lakes Water Authority provides wholesale water and sewage services to communities across Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

GLWA officials said they were notified at 5 p.m. Monday about the break in a 48-inch water main located 10 feet below the ground at 14 Mile between Farmington and Drake.

The break cut water service to 11 Oakland County communities: Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi, Rochester Hills, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Township, Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Wixom as well as the Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe subdivisions in Oakland Township.

The water authority issued a boil water alert to prevent illness from contaminated water caused by low water pressure.

The break left about 304,970 residents without drinkable water.

As of Thursday evening, the boil-water advisory remained in effect for nine communities where some 274,709 people reside.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2zID1zR