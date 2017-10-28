Buy Photo A sign at the Kroger in Novi Tuesday. The first round of test results returned clear for the remaining Oakland County communities still under the mandatory boil advisory, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said Saturday. (Photo: Stephanie Steinberg, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The first round of test results returned clear for the remaining Oakland County communities still under the mandatory boil advisory, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said Saturday.

The second round of results are expected to lift the boil advisory Sunday; however, testing will be extended until Monday for a part of Farmington Hills due to a valve malfunction.

Authorities said a portion of northwest Farmington Hills lost water presser for a few hours Friday night due to a malfunction in a pressure regulated valve.

The valve is operated by the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner at Halsted and 14 Mile and because of the malfunction, the commissioner must begin a new set of water quality tests, which will push back lifting of the boil water advisory until Monday morning, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority in a statement on Saturday.

Testing usually takes 48 hours and Great Lakes Water Authority expects the second round of test results will be returned on Sunday for remaining communities.

The following communities remain under mandatory boil water advisory until the test results clear:

Commerce Township

Farmington Hills (north of I-696)

Orchard Lake Village

Walled Lake

West Bloomfield Township

Wixom

Novi (the area bounded by north 14 Mile, south 8 Mile, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east).

"Please note that it is still anticipated that the rest of Farmington Hills north of I-696 will end its boil water advisory before the weekend is over, barring any additional unforeseen circumstances," according to the press release.

Tyler LeFlore, who lives on 14 Mile and Farmington Road, said boiling water may be inconvenient, but “it’s for our safety, just in case."

”In my home, we’re using bottled water to drink and as of now until they clear the advisory," LeFlore said earlier this week.

In addition, the Great Lakes Water Authority said Friday that the number of residents with little or no water pressure has been reduced from 51,380 to 35,604.

Despite the progress, the authority reminded residents they are still under a mandatory boil water advisory, even if they have water pressure, to prevent illness from contaminated water.

Authority officials said they were notified at 5 p.m. Monday about the break in a 48-inch water main located 10 feet below the ground at 14 Mile between Farmington and Drake in Farmington Hills.

