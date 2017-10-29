Buy Photo The boil water advisory still in effect for the six remaining Oakland County communities was lifted Sunday after testing confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The boil water advisory still in effect for the six remaining Oakland County communities was lifted Sunday after testing confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.

The communities where the advisory was lifted are Commerce Township, Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom, Novi (the area bounded by north 14 Mile, south 8 Mile, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east) and Farmington Hills, with the exception of the section in the city’s northwest affected by low pressure on Friday.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to our GLWA crews who have worked tirelessly over the past week to repair this unexpected break as quickly as possible. Without your around-the-clock work, we would not have been able to restore service today,” said Sue McCormick, CEO of the Water Authority.

“I also want to thank the residents and businesses who were impacted by this unprecedented break — your patience has been greatly appreciated. We understand how much this impacted your lives and apologize for the disruption this caused. Last, but certainly not least, GLWA wants to thank Oakland County officials, as well as our customer communities for their strong partnership throughout this incident.”

Authorities said a portion of northwest Farmington Hills lost water presser for a few hours Friday night due to a malfunction in a pressure regulated valve.

The county said in a statement Sunday that the first round of water quality testing by the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner for northwest Farmington Hills is clear. No bacteria were found in the water, but northwest Farmington Hills remains under an extended boil water advisory until at least sometime on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality requires two water quality tests taken 24 hours apart that are clear before lifting a boil water advisory. The Water Resources Commissioner expects the results of its second set of water quality tests for northwest Farmington Hills to return sometime Monday afternoon, the county said in a statement. If that test is clear, the commission will lift the boil water advisory for northwest Farmington Hills.

The boil water advisory originally affected just over 300,000 people in 11 Oakland County communities. The Water Authority said Sunday now that access to clean, safe drinking water is restored, the agency will conduct investigation the cause of the break

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iJqg4W