Pontiac – A 36-year-old Pontiac man who identified himself as “God” is expected to face charges after police say he stole a school bus Saturday morning, took it for a joyride and caused several accidents.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident about 10 a.m. Saturday at Orchard Lake road and Berwick Street, where witnesses said a school bus driver had walked away from a crash.

A Sylvan Lake Police officer took the man into custody near Sylvan Road, where the driver told the officer he was God.

The bus, which had been stolen from the lot of the Webber Academy charter school on Woodward Avenue, had significant damage, as did two other vehicles, deputies said. Two additional vehicles had minor damage.

Witnesses said the bus was westbound on Orchard Lake when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, causing a chain reaction of crashes with other vehicles.

One driver was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for medical treatement of injuries but was expected to recover, deputies said. Other drivers declined medical treatment.

The bus driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and other misdemeanor offenses and jailed pending further investigation.

