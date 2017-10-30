George Papadopoulos of Novi (Photo: Twitter)

A Metro Detroit man can’t say it nearly enough: He is not the same man who pleaded guilty to lying to the feds in a wide-ranging FBI probe into Russian influence in last year’s U.S. presidential election, even if your mom thinks you’re working at the White House.

The Twitter page of the area man, George Papadopoulos of Novi, made it clear over and over in at least 5,000 retweets by 6 p.m. Monday that the name “is so common it is not a big deal” in the small city in Greece where he’s from.

“For the nth time, I am NOT Trump’s foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE!” he wrote in between “pondering” the blog of another financial adviser and signaling that “Americans are already showing signs of maxing out on debt.”

Reached by email while traveling in Larisa, Greece, the not indicted Papadopoulos said his day Monday was like no other.

“It has been a deluge of emails, tweets, media requests and messages,” the certified financial planner told The Detroit News. “I am trying to get to most of them but is not easy. I did not ask for this, I just wanted a quiet Monday. It has been anything but. I am trying to make the best of it and have some fun along the way.”

The local Papadopoulous was good natured about the teasing and the countless tweets he received about his moniker that he shares with George Papadopoulous, the man who advised the Trump campaign on foreign policy.

“First time I saw the indicted face of George, I had a feeling that this day will come :-)...,” tweeted the local Papadopoulos.

The Novi Papadopoulos added “My mother in Greece thinks it’s a riot as she initially thought I made it to the White House. After I explained to her in detail what happened, we laughed about it. I hope my kids don’t get any teasing at school. My wife decided to keep her own last name which was probably a good move.”

Coming to his defense and putting the name shaming in context, Peter Papas tweeted: “George Papadopoulos is to Greeks what John Smith is to the English. leave this George alone!”

Social media users dove into the fray. Papadopoulos had received 5,200 retweets, 19,000 likes and 2,600 replies in response to his “For the nth time” tweet.

Trump’s 30-year old former adviser from Chicago allegedly met with a Russian professor who the FBI said promised “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival in the election, according to federal documents unsealed Monday.

The Novi Papadopoulos’ sudden popularity has spread to Greece as well.

“The news here are now all over the story,” said Papadopoulos in the email from Greece. “Apparently, the indicted George Papadopoulos is from a town two hours north of here. My mother assures me I am way better looking too.”

On the bright side, local George Papadopoulos said he’s picked up 2,000 new followers on his Twitter page and “I hope they stick around.”

