The boil water advisory has been lifted for the last Oakland County neighborhood that was affected by last week's water main break, county officials said Monday.

"The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner has issued the all-clear for northwest Farmington Hills on its boil water advisory," the agency said in a statement. "This concludes all boil water alerts associated with last week’s water main repair on 14 Mile Road."

"Residents, businesses, schools, restaurants and healthcare facilities may return to normal water usage" after reviewing the county Health Division's water safety checklist.

The move comes about a day after the regional water authority lifted the boil water advisory for most Oakland County communities Sunday, except the northwest section of Farmington Hills where there was still low water pressure Friday.

Authorities said the portion of the city lost water presser for a few hours because of a malfunction in a pressure regulated valve.

Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority said they were notified at 5 p.m. Monday about a break in a 48-inch water main located 10 feet below the ground at 14 Mile between Farmington and Drake in Farmington Hills.

The break cut water service to 11 Oakland County communities: Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi, Rochester Hills, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Township, Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Wixom as well as the Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe subdivisions in Oakland Township.

The water authority issued a boil water alert to prevent illness from contaminated water. County officials said they estimate the nearly week-long incident affected about 305,000 Oakland County residents.

