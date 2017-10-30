Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Pontiac – A $2,500 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 40-year-old Pontiac man.

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies reported the victim was struck by a dark-colored full-size sedan, possibly a Lincoln or Ford Crown Victoria, about 1 a.m. Sunday on Auburn Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Witnesses said the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man in the 600 block of Auburn Road and was knocked into the street, where he was struck by the passing sedan, which did not stop.

The suspect in the assault was described as a light complexioned black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle that fled the scene is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

