Southfield – Police seek help in checking the welfare of a girl seen struggling with a man Tuesday outside a Burlington Coat Factory on Southfield Road near 12 Mile.

While police have not received a report about a missing child, the circumstances of the 11 a.m. incident have led to concern it could be an abduction.

Police described the child as about 4 to 6 years old, African-American, wearing a bright pink hoodie and light-colored leggings. She may also be wearing a purple knit hat with Disney Princess on it and matching gloves. Her hair was braided and possibly adorned with white beads, police said.

Police are concerned because witnesses said the girl began screaming “stranger danger” and hit the balding, medium built man. He was described as African-American, about 40 to 60 years old, 6 feet tall, and wearing a black oversized jacket, light-colored hoodie and baggy black pants.

A witness told police the man had a tight grip on the girl and told her he would tell her how he knew her father when she got into the car.

The vehicle was described as a silver four-door sedan with a North Carolina or South Carolina license plate with partial letters of “DK.” It was last seen heading south on Southfield Road.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

