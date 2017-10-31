Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash between a truck and a pedestrian that killed a 54-year-old Highland Township man.

The crash happened at 10:51 p.m. Monday on westbound Highland Road west of Milford Road, officials said.

Police said a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west on Highland Road when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the north.

The truck's driver didn't see the pedestrian, a 54-year-old Highland Township man, and struck him, officials said. The pedestrian sustained severe injuries, they said. The driver was not injured and was wearing his safety belt during the crash.

Emergency medical technicians tried to revive the victim and transported him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Investigators said it's possible the pedestrian had alcohol in his system.

