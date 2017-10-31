Young girl last seen leaving Burlington Coat Factory in Southfield on Tuesday at 11 a.m. (Photo: Southfield Police Department)

The Southfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving a child who was last seen in a Southfield clothing store on Tuesday.

A young African-American girl was last seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday leaving the Burlington Coat Factory in the area of Twelve Mile Road and Southfield Road in the company of an unknown male, according to a press release sent by Southfield Police.

"A witness observed the child begin to struggle with the male, screaming 'stranger danger' and begin to hit the male," according to the press release. "A witness stated that the male had a tight grip on the child and told the child that he would tell her how he knew her father when she got into the car."

Police said the girl, who appears to be between 4 and 6 years old, was wearing a bright pink hoodie and light-colored leggings. She may also be wearing a purple knit hat with Disney Princess on it and matching gloves. Her hair is braided and possibly adorned with white beads.

The male is estimated to be 40-60 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build and balding. He was last seen wearing a black oversized jacket, a light-colored hoodie and baggy black pants.

Police said both were seen entering a silver four-door sedan with either a North Carolina or South Carolina license plate, with partial letters of “DK.” The vehicle was last seen headed southbound on Southfield Road from the store.

The Southfield Police Department said they have not received a report of a missing child and it is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hrKbSb