Police are investigating a car crash in Auburn Hills that claimed the life of the two drivers involved in the collision.

Officials said Tuesday the crash happened at 10:50 a.m. Monday on Opdyke Road south of M-59.

Investigators said it appears a 43-year-old Pontiac man was traveling south on Opdyke in a red 2009 Dodge Journey when he crossed the road's center line and struck a blue 2013 minivan traveling north. A 69-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman was driving the minivan.

Authorities said the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals, where they died from their injuries.

Auburn Hills Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the department at (248) 370-9444.

