Crews are set to start razing the Pontiac Silverdome next month, city officials announced Friday.

The city has issued a demolition permit to Detroit-based Adamo Group, the contractor the owners of the iconic property retained for the job, representatives said in a statement.

The process is expected to launch Dec. 3 with a partial implosion of the mechanical equipment platform atop the 400,000-square-foot structure that once housed the Detroit Lions. In case of inclement weather, the date moves to Dec. 10, according to the release.

The entire demolition could take a year and paves the way for redevelopment, city officials said.

“Farewell Silverdome, hello world of new opportunity,” Mayor Deirdre Waterman said. “When the demolition is complete, the site will be one of the hottest properties in Southeast Michigan. The City of Pontiac is ready to work with any developers who want to optimize the potential of this property.”

Waterman and city officials have long been working with Triple Investment Group, which has owned the site since 2009, to clear the stadium.

After TIG failed to sell it for $30 million., officials in 2015 announced demolition plans.

