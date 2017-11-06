Police tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A 19-year-old Pontiac man was shot in his left bicep on Saturday night but refused to cooperate when police followed up to investigate.

The shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. in Pontiac, in the area of Rapid and Motor streets. That's north of South Boulevard, and west of Woodward Avenue.

Oakland County deputy sheriffs responded to a report of shots fired, from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, about a man who'd arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he'd just moved north from Detroit, and didn't know the area, and couldn't say where in town he'd been shot.

Security guards had reviewed footage of the victim's arrival and told police the man had driven himself to the hospital in a gray Ford Focus.

Police reached the victim's girlfriend, the owner of the Focus, who allowed police to search the car, where they found a 9 millimeter Glock under the front passenger seat. Two bullet holes dotted the vehicle. The Glock was registered to the woman.

It turns out the shooting had been called in from the neighborhood where it took place. Police went to the scene, at Rapid Street, and talked to witnesses, who said they'd seen two men leave a home on Rapid and engage in a shootout with another man from a few doors away.

The third man fled into the Focus, headed for the hospital. The two men ran into a backyard on Rapid and weren't seen again.

Police were able to recover shell casings from Rapid, but as the investigation begins they are getting no cooperation from the victim, who has since been released from the hospital.

