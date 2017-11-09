Lyon Township — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with a vehicle break-in and stolen property in three communities.

Deputies responded to the 24000 block of Peters Barn Court at6 a.m. Wednesday at the request of an off-duty FBI agent who witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The agent followed a silver Ford Taurus and found four people who had exited checking parked cars to see if the doors had been left unlocked, according to a news release.

The agent detained the four suspects and called deputies for help. Deputies searched the vehicle and found several wallets, a pair of Eddie Bauer work boots, a black backpack, a bag full of medical equipment and supplies belonging to a firefighter from a surrounding community. A Michigan Concealed Pistol License also was located inside the bag, according to the release.

After suspects were interviewed, they admitted to breaking into vehicles in Lyon Township, Wixom and Novi, deputies said.

Two 17-year-old female suspects were released pending further investigation. A 23-year-old man of Lyon Township and a 17-year-old resident of New Hudson were being held in Oakland County Jail, authorities said.

srahal@detroitnews.com





