Crime scene tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

In Pontiac, two brothers are recovering and the man accused of shooting the both of them in their legs has turned himself in, police said.

The shooting took place Tuesday at 8 p.m., on the 100 block of West Yale, said a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the police agency that serves Pontiac. The area is south of Walton and west of Baldwin.

Police arrived at Yale to find the men lying in the street, shot, and were told that the shooter had fled the scene.

While one victim was too severely injured to talk to police, the other told police that he and his brother were walking on Yale when they got into an argument with a man on a front porch.

The man on the porch came down and approached the victims before pulling out a pistol and shooting both men, the statement said. He then fled in a gray sedan.

Medics arrived and took the victims to McLaren hospital. Both men were shot in their upper portion of their legs. One victim, 42, was left in stable condition. The other, 34, was left in serious condition.

Three hours after the shooting, the suspect, a 26-year-old man, turned himself in at the Pontiac substation. He's at the Oakland County Jail, pending charges.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Aoli0I