A Berkley man, charged with an attack on a female jogger in Livonia and being looked at possibly having a connection to a missing Farmington Hills woman, rejected a plea deal Friday on charges of attacking the female jogger in Livonia.

Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, is the suspect in the case and accused in the attack on a woman in a Livonia park. Galloway is accused of repeatedly choking a female jogger after allegedly grabbing her during a run through Hines Park in Livonia on Sept. 4, 2016.

He was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. He later was charged with assault with intent to murder.

Under the plea deal Galloway would have revived 25-35 years in prison for the lesser charges and the intent to murder charge would have been dropped.

Last month, Third Circuit Court Judge Mark Slavens cut Galloway’s bond from $750,000 cash to $350,000 cash during a hearing. If Galloway’s bail is posted, he will have to wear a tether and be under house arrest with his parents.

Galloway is also being investigated in the disappearance of Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki.

Stislicki went missing around 5 p.m. Dec. 2 after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield in the area of Telegraph near 10 Mile. Stislicki had asked to leave work earlier than scheduled and had plans to meet up with a longtime friend but never arrived to meet the woman, according to police.

Galloway’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29.

Anyone with any information about the disappearance of Stislicki is urged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

