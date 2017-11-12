A 37-year-old Highland Township man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly striking a police officers's car and then crashed into a mobile home, police said.

The crashes took place just after midnight in Highland Township.

An Oakland County deputy sheriff was driving southbound on Milford Road when his car was rear-ended by a 2002 Chevy Malibu, a statement on the crash said. After the crash, the Malibu hit a U-turn and headed north on Milford.

With lights and sirens activated, the officer gave chase, but lost sight of the Malibu as it drove into Highland Greens, a trailer park.

The officer traced the path left by "a fluid trail" from the vehicle. After getting inside the trailer park, the officer found the Malibu -- lodged inside a mobile home.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, gave off "a strong smell of alcohol" and had "bloodshot eyes," according to the statement.

A 76-year-old woman inside the home was knocked off of her chair onto the floor. Medics transported her to McLaren Oakland for medical attention.

The officer involved in the arrest, a 37-year-old man, has been a police officer for 16 years, and is a four-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, the statement said. He also required medical attention but was released.

The suspect also was taken to McLaren Oakland, where he had his blood drawn to confirm his blood-alcohol content. Official results are pending, but the suspect is at Oakland County Jail.

