A 42-year-old Yale man was arrested after being brought back to life in the midst of an opioid overdose in Rochester Hills, police said.

Oakland County deputy sheriffs responded to westbound M-59 at Rochester Road, on a report that a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser has been swerving.

Police arrived to find that the Cruiser had gone off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle, and the two women, were found nearby in a ditch.

Officers noticed that the man and his female passenger, who were both unconscious, had shallow breathing . After administering the opioid antidote Naloxone, to both, they regained consciousness.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department tended to their medical needs from there.

While paramedics took both to Beaumont Hospital in Troy, deputies got a search warrant for the driver's blood. Turns out the man had a warrant for his arrest for an alcohol-related matter. He was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail on the outstanding warrant and face a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Deputies also ran a check on the passenger, a 48-year-old Yale woman, which turned up and outstanding warrant for dangerous drugs. The woman was placed in the custody of Michigan State Police.

