Arcturus Aldebaran is the tallest domestic cat on record, at 19.05 inches. (Photo: Facebook)

Farmington Hills — Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners’ suburban Detroit home.

Will and Lauren Powers escaped Sunday’s blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven’t been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old.

Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning Farmington Hills’ house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat would escape.

The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from fire officials.

Will and Lauren Powers with Cygnus Regulus, whose 17.58-inch tail is longer than any other domestic feline, according to the Guinness website. (Photo: Facebook)

Arcturus holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world’s longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

Guinness has said the Powers sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter.

