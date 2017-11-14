Tobocman (Photo: Ira Kaufman Chapel photo)

The funeral for renowned architect Irving Tobocman will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Southfield.

Tobocman, 84, of Birmingham, who was famous for his contemporary, sleek designs died Friday in a car crash.

His funeral will be held at the Ira Kaufman Chapel at 18325 W Nine Mile Road, according to the chapel's website.

Rabbi Paul Yedwab will officiate services and interment will be held at the Machpelah Cemetery, 21701 Woodward in Ferndale.

Tobocman's family will gather through Wednesday evening at his residence at 439 Greenwood in Birmingham. Religious services will be held at 7 p.m.

Survivors include wife Laura, children Susan and David Tobocman, three grandchildren and a brother, Alfred. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Maxine Tobocman and longtime partner Barbara Joyce Mazer.

Memorials should be sent to the International Rescue Committee, 122 East 42nd St., New York, NY 10168-1289.

