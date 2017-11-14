Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 29-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash early Monday near the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, police said.

The crash took place about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Royal Oak police responded to the report of a crash in the Woodward and 10 Mile area.

The vehicle, police said in a statement, "appears to have left the roadway near the Washington Avenue split" before hitting a concrete support beam to the Detroit Zoo parking structure.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Sgt. Don Swiatkowski at (248) 248-3528.

