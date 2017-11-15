Schools in at least three districts are closed on Wednesday, citing the threat of a police situation involving a shooter who remains on the loose.

The Brandon School District, Oxford Community Schools, and Clarkston Community Schools all announced closures in one-line messages on their Facebook pages. Oxford explicitly mentions the "threat of a gunman," while Clarkston references an "active shooter" and Brandon notes a "police emergency."

A staffer with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that two people were shot Tuesday night in Brandon Township, and that the alleged shooter has yet to be arrested. More specifics were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

