The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 21-year-old male patient at the Common Ground crisis center allegedly stole a staff member's car and another person's wallet before being caught at his home in Oakland County.

Oakland County deputy sheriffs responded to Common Ground at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday on a report that the man had unlawfully driven away an automobile from its offices on the 1200 block of North Telegraph, on the Oakland County Government Complex.

The car belongs to a female staffer, who told police the man had driven off in her car to his family's home in Hazel Park.

The man's family had reported the incident to Hazel Park Police Department, which picked the suspect up and took him back to Common Ground. The staff member's vehicle was found and returned.

Police also found the wallet of another staff member on the suspect and returned it.

The suspect is back at Common Ground. He has not been arrested, but could face charges, said Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

