Southfield – A newly formed partnership will encourage the use of stormwater management technology that can prevent releases of untreated sewage into the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Commission and Lawrence Technological University have established the Great Lakes Stormwater Technology Transfer Collaborative.

It will promote innovations in the region such as green infrastructure design and data-driven water management.

Green infrastructure includes permeable pavement, rain gardens and other structures that enable rainwater to soak into the ground instead of flowing to overworked sewage pipes and pumps.

Victoria Pebbles of the Great Lakes Commission says smaller or financially struggling communities can have difficulty implementing such technology. She says the new partnership can help them look for solutions.

