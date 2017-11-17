Robbery suspect (Photo: West Bloomfield Township Police Department)

Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who is believed to have robbed two Oakland County banks.

The first robbery happened Sept. 15 at the Chemical Bank at 7950 Haggerty in West Bloomfield Township. The second robbery occurred Nov. 10 at the Citizens Bank at 1761 Haggerty in Commerce Township, according to officials.

The suspect in both robberies is described as an African-American man, 20-to-30-years-old, 6-foot-2-inches tall with a thin build, officials with the West Bloomfield Township Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies should call West Bloomfield Police at (248) 975-9200.

