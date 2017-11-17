Michael Quigley (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

Clarkston – The 34-year-old man charged with the shooting of his estranged wife and a male friend of hers was arraigned Friday and must post $8 million bond if he wants to get out of jail while he awaits more court hearings in the case.

Michael Joseph Quigley was formally charged with a long list of criminal offenses before 52-2 District Judge Kelley Kostin.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on two counts of assault with intent to murder, punishable by up to life behind bars; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, punishable by up to four years in prison, one count of first-degree home invasion and four counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, punishable by two years for each count.

Quigley was arraigned via video. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7, also at 1:30 p.m.

Quigley’s defense attorney, Michael Balian, said he had not yet spoken with his client and could not comment about the case.

Authorities say Quigley shot his wife and the male victim Wednesday after pushing his wife into a Brandon Township apartment where the male friend lived. The man’s 3-year-old son was at the apartment at the time but was not harmed.

Oakland County Circuit Court documents, filed in a divorce case against the suspect as well as a request for a personal protection order by his estranged wife, paint a portrait of a man who is troubled and has a history of drug abuse.

His estranged wife, according to court testimony, said Michael Quigley had been stalking her and built a shrine of her and his children in their home. The wife said he had been abusing prescription drugs.

During his arraignment, a representative from pretrial services said Quigley told them he did not have prior drug use issues but was under a doctor’s care. The representative told the judge that Quigley should not be released while awaiting trial and that he be mandated to get mental treatment and be under home arrest with a tether if he is given bond.

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Andrew Starr asked that the judge give Quigley a hefty bond because of the violent nature of the crime.

Starr requested a $3 million bond per count and that Quigley be required to wear a tether and have no contact with his children.

“If I was able to, I would deny bond,” the judge said, setting it at $8 million cash with strict conditions including being out on tether, having no contact with his wife, her male friend and Quigley’s children.

He also can’t have a weapon, must surrender his driver’s license and passport and will be under house arrest.

Both Quigley’s estranged wife and her male friend were wounded in the head. The man was shot in the eye and Stephanie Quigley was shot in the back of the head. Five rounds were fired from a .22 revolver during the incident, authorities said.

Michael Quigley, who was a “seasonal” assistant middle school wrestling coach for Lake Orion public schools, was the subject of a divorce filing last month. He also had a personal protection order filed against him. Stephanie Quigley filed for divorce Nov. 6 citing her husband’s “mental instability and drug use.”

Michael Quigley was hospitalized for suicidal threats in the past as well as arrested and jailed, according to authorities and court records reviewed by The News.

During an Oct. 29 incident in front of the couple’s four children, three boys and a girl, between 6 and 12 years of age, Michael Quigley allegedly threatened to kill himself and “started to scream ‘but I love you. You are all I know and have.’”

“They are scared of him and afraid to be around him,” Stephanie Quigley wrote in her divorce filings to Judge Lisa Langton of Oakland County Circuit Court.

He was on suicide watch Thursday.

After the shooting Wednesday, Quigley fled and was found nearly 24 hours later in the Rattlesnake Lane area later by a local resident hiding out in a car wrapped up in a blanket.

The resident ordered the suspect out of the car and called authorities, who came and apprehended him. Investigators recovered the revolver and a cellphone belonging to the suspect when they arrested him.

The incident prompted the closures of schools in Brandon, Clarkston and Ortonville. Residents in the area were advised by authorities to be on the lookout for Michael Quigley and to keep their doors locked.

