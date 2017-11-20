CLOSE A large gas fire could be seen on the border of Orion Twp. and Auburn Hills Keith Young

A massive gas line fire is raging in the Orion Township and Auburn Hills area, authorities say.

The fire is on the north side of Brown Road, west of Joslyn Road at the border of Orion Township and Auburn Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said all of the county’s 911 lines and non-emergency lines are out.

A fireball could be seen for miles, reports said.

If you live within the area North of Brown Rd and South of Judah Rd, East of Baldwin and West of Joslyn in Orion Township, Fire Personnel are ordering evacuations. pic.twitter.com/qSiI5LAnBV — Auburn Hills Police (@AHPOLICE) November 21, 2017

