Surveillance images of a suspect who robbed a Comerica Bank in the 7500 block of Dixie Highway in Independence Township on Monday. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are seeking tips to find a suspect accused of robbing a Comerica Bank in Independence Township on Monday.

Tellers at the branch in the 7500 block of Dixie Highway reported someone wearing all black and a ski mask walked up to their windows about 12:15 p.m. “yelling for everyone to put their hands up,” investigators said in a statement. “The suspect implied that they had a gun and told the tellers to fill it up, producing a black bag.”

The robber seized an unknown amount of money before fleeing south on Dixie in a dark blue SUV, possibly a Saturn Vue, without a license plate, according to the release.

Deputies responded and set up a perimeter in the area but couldn’t find the suspect, who was described as very short and possibly female, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call sheriff’s officials at (248) 858-4951 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.​​

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jGyECv