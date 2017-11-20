Larry Lanelle Emery is being sought by authorities after police say he escaped custody Saturday evening.

A prison feud spread from behind bars Saturday after shots were fired in a Pontiac bar and the suspect fled, sparking a manhunt for a recently paroled inmate.

Deputies on Sunday said they were seeking Larry Lanelle Emery, 38, following a shooting at Duckett’s Sports Bar on West Walton. Emery and a former inmate had served time together in prison and were recently paroled. The men “crossed paths” at the bar when Emery pulled out a pistol and fired, striking him in the right leg and a woman in her right thigh, police said.

Emery of Pontiac was arrested later Saturday by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and was in an interview room waiting to be transported to the Oakland County Jail when deputies about 7:30 p.m. “heard a noise from an area near the interview room and went to investigate.” Police say Emery then fled the room.

Earlier Saturday, Oakland County deputies had responded to the bar and found that the suspected shooter had fled. The woman was taken to a local hospital but deputies were unable to talk to her because she was being treated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies only learned of a second victim when St. Joseph Mercy Hospital contacted police and said they had a shooting victim under treatment. Deputies learned from the 37-year-old Pontiac man being treated there of the ongoing feud between the him and Emery, police said in a news release.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Emery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. The reward is $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

