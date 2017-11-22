CLOSE Police say an 18-year-old Independence Township teen was seen on camera stealing from a McDonald’s. Oakland County Sheriff

Surveillance footage showed him leaning over the opening and swiping items before an employee rushes over. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff)

An 18-year-old Independence Township resident is facing charges after police said he was seen on camera stealing from a McDonald’s.

Workers at the fast food restaurant in the 5600 block of Sashabaw told Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies the teen “had stolen money from reaching into the cash register via the drive-through window” early Wednesday, investigators said in a statement.

Surveillance footage showed him leaning over the opening and swiping items before an employee rushes over.

To find the youth after he fled on foot, authorities set up a perimeter while searching nearby businesses, neighborhoods and side roads.

When deputies arrested him, they recovered $24 stolen from the eatery as well as marijuana in his pockets, county officials reported.

An arraignment on larceny and drug possession charges has not yet been scheduled.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jTaMfj