An Oakland County deputy sheriff, a 22-year-veteran of the office, died early Thanksgiving morning after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car while readying to place "stop sticks" in the road to halt a two-county police chase.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced the deputy's death in a statement.

The chase made its way to Brandon Township via Lapeer County, starting on westbound Interstate 69, then to southbound M-15. It was at the intersection of M-15 and Seymour Lake Road that the deputy was hit.

The suspect's car flipped over in the crash, and that individual -- whose gender and age were not mentioned in the statement -- was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff's office is working to notify next-of-kin. Its Special Investigations Unit will investigate the deputy's death.

The deputy's death comes a year and a day after Officer Collin Rose, of the Wayne State Police Department, was fatally shot in Midtown Detroit.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iLl0Ll