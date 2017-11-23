Overall (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

An Oakland County deputy was killed Thanksgiving Day morning “well off the roadway” when he was hit by a suspect in a police chase as the officer deployed “stop sticks,” authorities said.

Eric Overall, 50, a 22-year-veteran, was killed as he was placing the stop sticks to stop a fleeing driver on M-15 at the intersection of Seymour Lake Road in Brandon Township. He was assisting in a pursuit that began in Lapeer County, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy was “well off the roadway” when he was struck, the statement said. Authorities said the suspect appeared to deliberately aim at the officer.

“It is our belief that from all evidence collected that the suspect deliberately ran down Deputy Overall, swerving to hit him,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“My heart is heavy after learning that an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty,” Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted early Thursday. “As we gather with loved ones let us all keep this deputy's friends and family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Overall’s death was ruled a homicide by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office, which found that he died of blunt force trauma, according to the statement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old male suspect from Macomb Township was being held at the Macomb County Jail. He was placed in Macomb’s jail because some of the staff at the Oakland County Jail worked alongside Overall, said Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe.

The suspect has four prior convictions for possession of marijuana, and a conviction for resisting and obstructing police, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit started in the parking lot of the Lapeer County Jail. It began at “minimal” and “moderate speeds,” it said.

“The actions and threats made by the suspect prior to the pursuit posed an imminent threat to the public,” said Lapeer Sheriff Scott McKenna in a statement. Details on the actions and threats were not immediately available.

The chase made its way to Brandon Township from Lapeer County, starting on westbound Interstate 69 then to southbound M-15. The deputy was hit at the intersection of M-15 and Seymour Lake Road, police said.

The suspect’s car flipped over in the crash. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested at the scene.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the deputy’s death.

Overall of Genesee County recently was married and has one adult son.

A GoFundMe account has been set up after “many folks touched by the tragedy of Deputy Eric Overall’s death” said they wanted to do something to support the family. More than $15,600 had been donated since news of his death.

“Deputy Overall was so kind to our family,” said one entry on GoFundMe. “He was the school liaison at my kids school and one day a bike was donated to the sheriff's office and he thought of our daughter and brought it over for her. I am so saddened by this tragedy.”

