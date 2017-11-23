A Troy massage parlor has had its license suspended after an unlicensed therapist allegedly was caught by police in the midst of an illicit sex act with a customer, police said.

The 31-year-old female masseuse was arrested just before 9 p.m. Nov. 14. The Troy Police Department had been conducting an inspection of the facility when they witnessed the woman performing a sex act on a 56-year-old Clinton Township man.

The woman was from Flushing, New York.

The male suspect, the customer, was given a misdemeanor ticket for frequenting a house of ill fame, and was allowed to leave. The female suspect was arrested and was facing charges of prostitution and massaging without a license.

The massage parlor is on the 1700 block of Rochester Road.

