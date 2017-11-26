Oakland County sheriff deputies are investigating the death of a 16-year-old Detroit boy after he was found dead in a house in Orion Township on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Oakland County sheriff deputies are investigating the death of a 16-year-old Detroit boy after he was found dead in a house in Orion Township on Saturday.

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of High Grove Way at 2 p.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said the victim and a friend were in the lower level of the residence when the friend heard a gun discharge in the bathroom.

"The friend reported that the victim came downstairs with the handgun and had made suicidal statements to his friend prior to entering the bathroom," deputies said in a release on Sunday. "He found the victim on the bathroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head."

The boy was taken to McLaren Hospital - Oakland where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the investigation shows that the victim had taken the pistol from his grandfather’s bedroom. The body is being held at the medical examiner's office and an autopsy has been scheduled.

srahal@detroitnews.com



Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iU9fCb