Michigan State Police logo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 19-year-old woman was charged with drunken driving Sunday after she attempted to pull over during a routine traffic stop but read-ended a police car, authorities say.

The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield. The woman was driving a 2015 Chrysler northbound near Evergreen when a Michigan State Police trooper attempted to pull her over.

Rather than pulling to the shoulder on the right-hand side, she pulled to the left, according to a police statement. There was no shoulder to the left, just a lane of traffic.

The trooper told the woman to pull over to the right shoulder when traffic cleared. She attempted to make the move, but ended up pulling up behind the trooper's vehicle and rear-ended it.

As the trooper got out to make contact with the woman, he noticed "a strong odor of intoxicants," and administered field sobriety tests, which the woman failed, police say.

The woman was arrested and placed at the Oakland County Jail. Police say her blood alcohol content was measured at twice the legal limit, which is .08. However, since she was underage, there is no legal limit set.

No one was hurt in the incident.

