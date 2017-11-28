Buy Photo Funeral for Oakland County deputy sheriff Eric Overall, killed in the line of duty Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Independence Township — Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the life of an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy who was killed Thursday after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car.

A funeral for Eric Overall, 50, a 22-year-veteran of the office, is being held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Church. It will be followed by a private procession for family and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office members.

He will be cremated and his ashes spread in the ocean near Florida, family members said.

Overall died after a motorist, who was being pursued by deputies from Lapeer County, struck him as he was placing “stop sticks” across M-15 near East Seymour Lake Road in Brandon Township in an effort to stop the driver.

Christopher Berak, 22, was arrested at the scene and charged Saturday with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a police officer — both felonies carrying life prison sentences.

The funeral program for Oakland County deputy sheriff Eric Overall.

He was being held at the Oakland County Jail. A probable-cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Bond was denied for Berak, who is on probation for operating under the influence of marijuana and has a history of mental-health conditions.

Overall is the first deputy sheriff to be killed in Oakland County in the line of duty in 80 years, according to Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has said Overall’s death, while tragic, is a reminder of the danger that police, firefighters and other first-responders face every day.

Residents also gathered Sunday to celebrate Overall, listening to a saxophonist play a mournful “America the Beautiful” and “Star Spangled Banner” before local officials took turns at a microphone, praising Overall and other deputies for putting their life on the line every day for the community.

Oakland County Sheriffs deputies line up inside Mount Zion Church for the funeral of fellow Oakland County deputy sheriff Eric Overall.

Overall is survived by a wife, Sonja, and an adult son.

A GoFundMe has been established in Overall’s memory to help his family with future expenses. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised more than $62,500.

