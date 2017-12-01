Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a violent home invasion reported early Friday in Independence Township that left a 63-year-old man injured. (Photo: .)

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a violent home invasion reported early Friday in Independence Township that left a 63-year-old man injured.

The resident told deputies he and his girlfriend were watching TV in their basement on Chipmunk Hollow “when four male suspects wearing ski masks, brandishing firearms ran down the basement stairs and held them at gun point,” investigators said in a statement.

The suspects bound the pair’s wrists and ankles with zip ties and demanded money. The suspects also repeatedly kicked the male victim in his ribcage, poured gasoline on him and his girlfriend as well as threatened to set both them and the house on fire if they failed to comply, according to the release.

The intruders stole $7,200 from a closet before fleeing, possibly in a white van, according to authorities.

The couple eventually was able to call authorities. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The woman did not report injuries and was taken to a friend’s house.

The victim told investigators he once owned a marijuana dispensary and believed the incident was related.

“He claims he got out of the business due to a male subject known to him who was pressuring him to sell him marijuana plants which the victim refused,” county officials said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (248) 858-4951.

