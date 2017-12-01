Buy Photo The collapsed roof of the Pontiac Silverdome can be seen in this aerial photo taken on October 26, 2017. The implosion Sunday will be the first phase of a yearlong demolition of the Silverdome, the home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 to 2002. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Pontiac — The explosives are in place and security is on guard at the Pontiac Silverdome.

In a matter of 10 to 12 seconds Sunday morning, the once mighty professional venue will meet its fate: a highly anticipated implosion will bring down the upper ring of the iconic 400,000-square-foot structure.

It wasn’t the first demolition method considered, but it’s the safer option, said Richard Adamo, president of Detroit-based Adamo Group, hired to do the demolition. The implosion — scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 10 is the weather makeup date) — will break metal beams at the perimeter of the stadium that were once used to keep the roof inflated.

“The reason we’re doing that is basically shooting the top ring to bring it down to a safer elevation,” Adamo said. “Initially, our plan was to demolish in sections conventionally with big machines. After evaluating the safety aspect, we elected to use this method. In one shot and it will all come down instead of cutting it like a pie. ... From the ground, everything will be way up above you. If you can avoid it, why not avoid it.”

The method is similar to the one Adamo Group used Nov. 20 when it demolished the iconic Georgia Dome in Atlanta. That was a total demolition that took about 12 seconds.

The implosion Sunday will be the first phase of a yearlong demolition of the former domed home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 to 2002. The Pistons played there, too, from 1978-88.

The building opened in 1975 and cost taxpayers $55.7 million. It has a notable past with appearances from Elvis on New Year’s Eve 1975 and Pope John Paul II in 1987. Also in 1987, it was the site of the largest recorded attendance for a live indoor sporting event at the time when WrestleMania III attracted a crowd of 93,173. In 1994, it famously hosted indoor matches for the World Cup.

“There were a lot of great times there,” said Crystal Williams, a publicity coordinator for the demolition. “People remember all the fun they had there.”

But the nearly 130-acre site fell into disrepair after the Lions left for Ford Field in 2002. It lost its inflatable dome after a snowstorm and essentially functioned as the world’s largest bird bath.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman and city officials have long been working with Triple Investment Group, owners of the site since 2009, to clear the stadium. Officials in 2015 announced demolition plans after the investment group failed to sell the site for $30 million.

Without the blighted structure, the 127 acres of land, with the M-59 freeway to the south and Interstate 75 to the east, is attractive, Waterman said.

“It’s very valuable in terms of its location and its placement not only to the city but in Oakland County as well,” she said. “The central location of Pontiac in Oakland County is a distinguishing fixture and the location of the Silverdome property itself is a draw and certainly a great asset for this particular location. It’s at the confluence of major freeways and the city.

“The location and its placement is a very valuable factor in addition to the fact that that large parcel of land — 127 acres — is fertile property that has not been environmentally challenged in any way over time. It is important in terms of the flexibility for its development for the next economic use.”

Waterman said the city has been involved in discussions with numerous entities interested in the property. She declined to name those entities.

But the site was included in Oakland County’s contribution to Detroit’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Waterman said she would like to see something that adds to the city’s economic resurgence.

“That could be a number of things,” she said. “I’m not going to pinpoint and nail down those possibilities. I want to keep the envelope open because there are a number of ways that project could be could be transformational for the city. Whether it’s mixed-use development, industrial park, a destination, franchise kind of activity — any of those. Or it could be a project that involves one or more of the categories. Because of the size, there’s a lot of flexibility that can be used in developing a concept for that site.”

The City of Pontiac issued a demolition permit earlier this month to Adamo Group. Officials aren’t disclosing the price tag for the demolition, said Rachel Loughrin, economic development director for the City of Pontiac.

The city will hold a farewell event during the implosion, and there will be a public parking and viewing area for the demolition at the Oakland County Water Resource Commission site at 155 N. Opdyke. Vehicles must be parked by 8:15 a.m.

Williams said it’s hard to gauge how much of a crowd will gather to watch the implosion.

“I think people are excited about it happening,” she said. “Especially some of the residents. For Pontiac, it’s long awaited for some of them.”

The preparation work for the implosion took about 10 days and 6 people to place the explosives, Adamo said. The final charges will be placed over the weekend and the site locked down.

The implosion Sunday differs from the Georgia Dome in that only the upper ring of the Silverdome will be demolished with 300 pounds of dynamite. The Georgia Dome was a complete demolition with the use of 4,800 pounds of dynamite. The difference between the two methods was the cost and timing.

“There’s no real hard schedule,” said Adamo of the Silverdome. “We have the luxury of a pretty relaxed schedule to complete the project. Whereas the Georgia Dome is under a very aggressive schedule.”

There will be a countdown and one person, yet to be determined, will press the implosion button. During the implosion, Adamo said spectators should expect to hear some bangs, pops and a couple booms.

“The exterior columns are going to come folding inward,” he said. “All the weight is going to collapse down on the existing structure.”

No one will be allowed within 350 feet of the structure during the event. Law enforcement and emergency response personnel are expected to be present.

Adamo said he doesn’t expect much debris in the air because the building is predominately steel.

Following implosion, the rest of the demolition will be done in phases during the next year. The steel will be sent to a scrapyard and the concrete will be recycled on site.

“It’ll be resting on top of the bowl section,” Adamo said. “Then we’ll have big pieces of equipment, heavy demolition equipment that will start to take it apart. That process takes several months.”

Silverdome history

1973: Pontiac taxpayers finance $55.7 million to build the 80,000-seat Silverdome on 127 acres.

Aug. 23, 1975: Silverdome opens. Detroit Lions beat Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24.

Sept. 18, 1987: Pope John Paul II celebrates Mass.

1994: Hosted four first-round games of the soccer World Cup.

Jan. 6, 2002: Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys, 15-10, in their last home game there before moving.

Nov. 16, 2009: Triple Properties bids $583,000 for the Silverdome.

October 2015: Announcement that the Silverdome would be demolished.

