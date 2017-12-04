Buy Photo Detonations can be seen during an attempted implosion of the Silverdome, in Pontiac, Michigan, December 3, 2017. Technical problems with the explosives left the stadium still standing after the blast. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Pontiac – One day after the Silverdome refused to fall, a second attempted implosion brought down part of the old stadium Monday afternoon.

The implosion occurred at 4:07 p.m., a day after a failed attempt to bring down the structure’s top section.

Earlier Monday, neither the owners nor a demolition company hired to raze the Silverdome were talking Monday about Sunday’s failed implosion or their next move in bringing it down.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman and other officials faced questions at a press conference at city hall Monday but others, including Triple Properties, a Canadian concern that owns the Silverdome, declined an invitation to participate and did not return telephone calls from The Detroit News.

And Waterman said Adamo Demolition – in charge of taking the former city-owned stadium down – told her Triple Properties had put a “gag order” on them against talking about the project.

Buy Photo From left, Pontiac economic development director Rachel Loughrin, Mayor Deirdre Waterman and deputy mayor Jane Bais-DiSessa discuss the fate of the Silverdome at city hall on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Photo: Mike Martindale / The Detroit News)

“I really wish they were here,” said Waterman, whose office sent out press releases saying questions would be answered at the afternoon event. “I had been given the impression that Adamo planned to be here until a few minutes ago I was informed there was a gag order…

“I don’t know what that means but it’s possible they are re-evaluating the situation and how they plan to move forward with it. Or something else.”

Several people, including former Detroit Lions players, businessmen and government officials, attended “The Final Tailgate” event Sunday morning expecting to see a partial implosion of the upper metal ring of the 44-year-old stadium, she said. While the demolition event had never been billed as a total collapse of the structure, it was to be the first phase of a 9-to-12-month process to raze the abandoned stadium and clear the 127-acre site for development.

Instead, the nine-second “show” consisted of puffs of smoke around the top ring, which refused to budge. One Adamo spokesman speculated on Sunday that someone might have slipped into the building prior to Sunday and accidentally or possibly deliberately, disconnected some of the explosives.

“We know that there are several places containing undetonated explosives so I expect they are taking their time to do this safely,” Waterman said. “I do know they have hired and stationed extra security around the Silverdome property.”

Waterman said she had also talked to Steven Apostolopoulus, a member of the family that bought the Silverdome at public auction in 2009, but he did not specify what steps will be taken in the future – or how soon.

Calls left for Apostolopoulus by The News were not returned.

Pontiac economic development director Rachel Loughrin said that like Waterman, she is eager for the process to move forward so the city can see benefits of new business at the site, north of M-59 on the border of Pontiac and Auburn Hills.

“The property is very valuable and there is a lot of interest in it,” she said. “We know something is going to happen there; it’s just a matter of when.”

Waterman said development of the property will mark a “new era for Pontiac.”

She described the Silverdome – which once hosted the Detroit Lions (1975-2001), Detroit Pistons (1978-88), numerous mega-rock concerts and even a visit by the Pope – as “a Grand Lady” that symbolizes the challenges that have beset the city of Pontiac, including a decade of bankruptcy and emergency financial managers and legal battles.

Nicquel Terry contributed.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kkAWb1