David Raymer (Photo: Ferndale police)

David Raymer, 40, a Roseville police officer accused of driving the wrong way on Woodward Avenue on Nov. 9, who was then driven home by Ferndale police – was arraigned Wednesday in Ferndale on a charge of reckless driving.

Raymer was ticketed two weeks after the incident, and only after a Ferndale police officer flagged what happened on his traffic stop to supervisors. An investigation was launched.

Initial information had it that Raymer, who was not named until his arraignment, would be charged with drunken driving. But no sobriety tests were ever employed the night of his stop. Ferndale Police Chief Timothy Collins said at the time that suspects can be charged without sobriety tests, though the tests are commonly used.

But according to information released Wednesday, Raymer is only being charged with one count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said his department is still investigating the incident internally, and is withholding any action or decisions until that's complete for the sake of due process.

Raymer pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1,500 personal bond by J. Patrick Brennan, a magistrate with the 43rd District Court.

Raymer is due back in court on Jan. 16 before Judge Joseph Longo.

Chief Collins from Ferndale was off Wednesday and could not immediately be reached.

