A 16-year-old male student at Harrison High School in Farmington Hills was arrested Wednesday after an unloaded gun was found in his backpack, police said.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said Thursday that authorities learned of the boy's gun via "information on social media."

A school liaison officer then confronted the suspect, at which point the gun, which was not loaded, was found. No bullets were found in his bag or at the school.

The student was taken into police custody, then sent up to Oakland County Children's Village, a juvenile facility, for the night. He is expected to have a hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday for a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Nebus said.

District spokeswoman Diane Bauman said the incident took place at the end of the school day – bell time is 2:40 p.m. – and as such didn't require a lockdown. Whatever discipline follows for the student will follow the district's disciplinary procedures, Bauman said.

Harrison High School is closing for good at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

