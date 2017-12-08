Floyd Galloway was sentenced to 16-35 years in prison Dec. 8., 2017 (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote/Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit — A Wayne County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Berkleyman who admitted last month to attacking a Livonia jogger to 16-35 years in prison.

Judge Mark Slavens handed down the sentence for Floyd Galloway Friday morning in Wayne County Circuit Court.

"Somehow you felt entitled to choke this woman, beat this woman, and have sex with her," Slavens said. "This had to be so very frightening for (her.) I can't imagine the fear she felt."

Galloway chose not to address the court before the judge imposed his sentence.

Last month, Galloway, 30, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. In exchange for the plea, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office dropped an assault with intent to murder charge.

On Friday, Slavens stuck to the sentencing guidelines in the deal: 16-35 years in prison for the kidnapping charge, plus 6 1/2 -10 years for criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. The last two sentences are to run concurrently with the kidnapping sentence, the judge said.

In addition, Galloway will have to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim if he is paroled from prison.

Authorities accused Galloway of grabbing the 28-year-old woman on Sept. 4, 2016, as she ran through Edward Hines Park in Livonia.

The victim told police she was grabbed from behind, dragged down an embankment while being punched and choked to the point of losing consciousness. Police said the man demanded sex while he attacked her. She fought back and the man ran off. She was able to flag down a car before contacting police, according to authorities.

Galloway was arrested in June.

Before he was sentenced Friday, the woman addressed the court. Slavens ordered the media not to identify the woman by name or show the public any images of her.

"I am not that weak, vulnerable girl you thought I was," she said. "I am a smart, independent and stubborn woman. Because of this attack, I've become even stronger."

She also told Galloway that she was not going to let him or the attack ruin her life.

"I will continue to fight like I did that day and I'll continue to fight to make sure you pay for what you did to me and to make sure you don't do this to any other woman," she said. "You do not deserve to be on the same earth as me or my family."

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Danielle Bennetts called Galloway a predator.

"I think this plea is a great resolution," she said. "Even though she didn't know where Galloway was for nine months, she and the community will know where he is for the next 16-35 years. It's not a perfect resolution, but I hope our victim and the community can sleep a little better at night knowing where Floyd Galloway is going."

Police have questioned Galloway in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, a Farmington Hills woman who vanished in December. They have also searched his Berkley home.

Galloway is a former security guard who worked for a company that previously provided security at the building in Southfield where Stislicki was employed. Galloway was acquainted with Stislicki during his security duties.

After Friday's hearing, Stislicki's family spoke to the media about his sentencing in the Livonia case.

"We're grateful a predator has been removed from the community," said Richard Stislicki, Danielle Stislicki's father. "I'm relieved that this victim was able to survive that terrible experience."

He said he hopes other victims who were attacked by Galloway but who may not have known his name will come forward.

Her mother, Ann, praised the judge's sentence and called on Galloway to tell authorities where her daughter is.

"I hope he has plenty of time to sit and think about what (he's done)," she said. "Floyd, my message to you at this point is: When you're in that cell and you're thinking about what you did and what you should do, you need to do the right thing."

